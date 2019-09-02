Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Margaret Jones. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Jones passed quietly on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home in Darrington, Washington. Evelyn was born in Charleston, North Carolina on September 20, 1933 to Felix and Mae Kirkland. She was raised in Bryson City where she met the love of her life, Odell. They were married on Christmas Eve 1948 and settled into married life where they had two children. They moved to Darrington in the mid fifties and were blessed with three more children. Evelyn and Odell loved Bluegrass music and spent every summer at The Darrington Bluegrass Festival. Evelyn is preceded death by her husband of 59 years, Odell and her son, Leslie. She is survived by her brother, Troy of Bryson City, NC; her children, Juanita Cyr of Omak, WA, daughter-in-law, Nancy of Plain, WA, Rick (Johanna) of Darrington, Doris (Jerry) Sherrill of Okanogan, WA, and Randy (Donna) of Darrington; plus 12 grand kids, numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Wellers Funeral Home on September 4, 2019 from 11am to 2pm. Services will be held Friday, September 6, at 3pm at Glad Tidings Assembly of God with graveside service to follow. Funeral dinner to follow at the Darrington Community Center. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Darrington Clinic Guild.





Evelyn Jones passed quietly on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home in Darrington, Washington. Evelyn was born in Charleston, North Carolina on September 20, 1933 to Felix and Mae Kirkland. She was raised in Bryson City where she met the love of her life, Odell. They were married on Christmas Eve 1948 and settled into married life where they had two children. They moved to Darrington in the mid fifties and were blessed with three more children. Evelyn and Odell loved Bluegrass music and spent every summer at The Darrington Bluegrass Festival. Evelyn is preceded death by her husband of 59 years, Odell and her son, Leslie. She is survived by her brother, Troy of Bryson City, NC; her children, Juanita Cyr of Omak, WA, daughter-in-law, Nancy of Plain, WA, Rick (Johanna) of Darrington, Doris (Jerry) Sherrill of Okanogan, WA, and Randy (Donna) of Darrington; plus 12 grand kids, numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Wellers Funeral Home on September 4, 2019 from 11am to 2pm. Services will be held Friday, September 6, at 3pm at Glad Tidings Assembly of God with graveside service to follow. Funeral dinner to follow at the Darrington Community Center. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Darrington Clinic Guild. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close