Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Rose Benson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Rose Benson passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Everett, WA, on October 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. In her 101 years Evelyn was a fearful servant of our Heavenly Father. Her faithfulness, prayerfulness, and compassion for others influenced many. Evelyn was born in Spokane, WA in 1918 to parents, Alfred F. and Cora Kuehl. During her childhood in Spokane, she was a passionate piano and organ player. Evelyn graduated from North Central High School in 1936. She married and moved to the Everett area in 1940 and was blessed with three children, Randy (1942), Kermit (1953), and Jennifer (1962). Between children she was employed by the Everett Housing Authority from 1945 to 1953 and 1968 to 1986. She was active in the opening of the Baker Heights and Broadway Plaza locations. Evelyn continued playing the piano and organ at church, teaching Sunday School, and instructing for Welk Music. Her retirement years were filled with grandchildren and traveling with friends she formed while attending Calvary Baptist, Temple Baptist, and South Everett Community Church. Evelyn was a faithful volunteer with Providence Hospital, Pacific Campus for 25 years, 1986 to 2011. In 2013, she moved to the Cascadian Retirement Community where she resided, living independently until her passing. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Orville E. Benson. She is survived by her brother, Robert Kuehl; her children, Randy Grant (Kathy), Kermit Benson (Janice), and Jennifer Oldfield (Martin); her grandchildren, Lori, Kevin, Gavin, Jeff, Ross, Rhett, Taylor, and Jaime; great grandchildren, Jake, Macie, Scarlett, Emma; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Everett Community Church, 1 Casino Road, Everett, WA 98204. Memorials can be made to South Everett Community Church. We loved her very much and will miss her dearly.



Evelyn Rose Benson passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Everett, WA, on October 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. In her 101 years Evelyn was a fearful servant of our Heavenly Father. Her faithfulness, prayerfulness, and compassion for others influenced many. Evelyn was born in Spokane, WA in 1918 to parents, Alfred F. and Cora Kuehl. During her childhood in Spokane, she was a passionate piano and organ player. Evelyn graduated from North Central High School in 1936. She married and moved to the Everett area in 1940 and was blessed with three children, Randy (1942), Kermit (1953), and Jennifer (1962). Between children she was employed by the Everett Housing Authority from 1945 to 1953 and 1968 to 1986. She was active in the opening of the Baker Heights and Broadway Plaza locations. Evelyn continued playing the piano and organ at church, teaching Sunday School, and instructing for Welk Music. Her retirement years were filled with grandchildren and traveling with friends she formed while attending Calvary Baptist, Temple Baptist, and South Everett Community Church. Evelyn was a faithful volunteer with Providence Hospital, Pacific Campus for 25 years, 1986 to 2011. In 2013, she moved to the Cascadian Retirement Community where she resided, living independently until her passing. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Orville E. Benson. She is survived by her brother, Robert Kuehl; her children, Randy Grant (Kathy), Kermit Benson (Janice), and Jennifer Oldfield (Martin); her grandchildren, Lori, Kevin, Gavin, Jeff, Ross, Rhett, Taylor, and Jaime; great grandchildren, Jake, Macie, Scarlett, Emma; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Everett Community Church, 1 Casino Road, Everett, WA 98204. Memorials can be made to South Everett Community Church. We loved her very much and will miss her dearly. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close