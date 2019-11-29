Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Ruth Tidrington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Ruth "Chicky" Tidrington Evelyn Ruth "Chicky" Tidrington. 81, of Snohomish, WA, passed away November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 14. 1937 to Mable and Earl Lange in Kenmore, WA. She grew up in Cathcart and attended Snohomish High School. She lived most of her life in Snohomish and spent many years running her second hand store "Chicks Second Hand". Chicky was preceded in death by her husband, Doug. son, Joseph Keffer, and daughter, Theresa Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Roberts and her partner, Jim; son, Jeffrey Keffer and his wife, Christy; daughter-in-law, Cindy Keffer, stepchildren, Lori Gordon Tidrington, Mark Tidrington and Nicole Tidrington Summers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marlin, Jolene, Jimmy, Darin, Nicole. Jayne, Jacquelyn, and Meaghan along with many great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on December 2, 2019 at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Snohomish at noon. A reception will follow for friends and family. Everyone that knew her, loved her dearly and she will be missed by all.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 29, 2019

