Evelyn Lorraine Williams passed away peacefully, September 18, 2020.

She was born September 09, 1923, in Gilby, North Dakota to Peter and Emma Lysaker.

She spent her early years in North Dakota and Minnesota and moved to Everett, Washington in 1954, to be closer to her sisters Pearl and Geneva.

She worked many years for Everett Fish Company and Kasilof Fish Company, enjoyed playing cards, dominos and bingo with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Pearl Lysaker (Birk), Geneva Lysaker (Scott), Vivian Lysaker (Thomas), Judith Lysaker, her brothers Lester Lysaker, Joseph Lysaker, husbands Joseph Lawless, Dwanis Williams and Grandson Ross Hoagland.

She leaves behind her children Cynthia Lawless (Hoagland) and husband Jim, Michael Lawless and wife Lois, Mary Jo Lawless (Schoeben) and husband Warren, Daniel Lawless and Debe Williams (Olrogg) and husband Elgin.

Grandchildren Sean Hoagland, Jason Lawless, Travis Schoeben and wife Donna, Memoree Myers, and Chris Hoagland. 7 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Evelyn's final resting place will be Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett, Washington. Due to the times there will be a private family memorial service.

Mom was a very loving and kind lady, who was loved by everyone she met.

She will be Greatly missed.

We Love You Mom!

September 9, 1923 - September 18, 2020