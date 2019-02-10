Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Farrell Boyd Brown. View Sign

October 7, 1931-January 24, 2019 Farrell Boyd Brown was born October 7, 1931 in Koosharem, UT to Floyd and Inza Brown. He passed away, age 87, on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Terrace at Beverly Lake Memory Care facility in Everett, WA. Farrell was a man full of energy and he never had an idle moment if he could help it. When he had an idea for a project, whether at work or at home, he went at it full force, never doubting for a moment that he couldn't succeed at his task. Farrell is survived by his wife, Susanne (Zimmerdahl) Brown; children from his first marriage to Zurial Elvin, Cindy (Vardell), Todd (Pamela) Brown, Lori (Scott) Walker; step-children Doug (Jalynn) Blocker, David Blocker, Dan (Mary) Blocker and Cindy (Ryan) Fisher; 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Russell Brown, Harlow Brown and Lorna (Kendall) Stapley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leonal, Marion and Paul. Services, with military honors, will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.



October 7, 1931-January 24, 2019 Farrell Boyd Brown was born October 7, 1931 in Koosharem, UT to Floyd and Inza Brown. He passed away, age 87, on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Terrace at Beverly Lake Memory Care facility in Everett, WA. Farrell was a man full of energy and he never had an idle moment if he could help it. When he had an idea for a project, whether at work or at home, he went at it full force, never doubting for a moment that he couldn't succeed at his task. Farrell is survived by his wife, Susanne (Zimmerdahl) Brown; children from his first marriage to Zurial Elvin, Cindy (Vardell), Todd (Pamela) Brown, Lori (Scott) Walker; step-children Doug (Jalynn) Blocker, David Blocker, Dan (Mary) Blocker and Cindy (Ryan) Fisher; 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Russell Brown, Harlow Brown and Lorna (Kendall) Stapley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leonal, Marion and Paul. Services, with military honors, will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close