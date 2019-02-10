October 7, 1931-January 24, 2019 Farrell Boyd Brown was born October 7, 1931 in Koosharem, UT to Floyd and Inza Brown. He passed away, age 87, on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Terrace at Beverly Lake Memory Care facility in Everett, WA. Farrell was a man full of energy and he never had an idle moment if he could help it. When he had an idea for a project, whether at work or at home, he went at it full force, never doubting for a moment that he couldn't succeed at his task. Farrell is survived by his wife, Susanne (Zimmerdahl) Brown; children from his first marriage to Zurial Elvin, Cindy (Vardell), Todd (Pamela) Brown, Lori (Scott) Walker; step-children Doug (Jalynn) Blocker, David Blocker, Dan (Mary) Blocker and Cindy (Ryan) Fisher; 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Russell Brown, Harlow Brown and Lorna (Kendall) Stapley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leonal, Marion and Paul. Services, with military honors, will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
|
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 10, 2019