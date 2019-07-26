Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felipe Lulu Ragas Jr.. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Felipe "Jhun" Lulu Ragas Jr. Felipe "Jhun" Lulu Ragas Jr., 47, returned to his heavenly home on July 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with his long and aggressive illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in GOD supported him on this journey and ultimately gave him peace. Felipe was born on March 26, 1972, in Davao, Philippines to Felipe Ragas Sr. and Martha Lulu, the youngest to six children. He attended primary and secondary level of education in Davao, Philippines. Davao City Seventh Day Adventist Elementary School, for high school, Southern Mindanao Academy, and finally the Technological Institute of the Philippines, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical engineering. During the time of his study, he worked part time at the fast food chain, Jollibee, and also worked at the Coca-Cola Bottlers. After he graduated he worked as an engineer, overseas, at the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship line from 1995 to 1999. Felipe migrated to Hawaii then eventually married the love of his life, Cielo, on April 24, 1997. Two years later, they had their first born child, Caitlynn-Jasmine. His family then moved to Seattle in 2002 with the help, support, and encouragement of the Mejias to find greater opportunities. He worked at Veterans Hospital for about two years as a Home Dialysis Technician. He also worked at Northwest Kidney Center as a Dialysis Technician as well for 17 years, then worked his way up as a Technical Coordinator. He also provided his service as a Pheresis Technician at the University of Washington Hospital and Medical Center for about eight months. In 2005, his family moved to a house in Mukilteo, WA, where they can call home. Shortly, a year after, Felipe and Cielo had their second child, Andre Felipe III. This time was the new chapter with his family whom he loved and cared so much for. Felipe was a family-oriented man and a devout Christian where he enjoyed going to church with his family every Sunday. Felipe had a strong passion for traveling that even his illness couldn't stop him. He also enjoyed bowling for the challenge of being precise and focused. Felipe was a Jack-of-all-trades and a man of few words, making his actions, such as a simple smile, means so much more. His loyalty and dedication to his family is more than anyone could ask for. Felipe is succeeded by his wife, Cielo; his daughter, Caitlynn, his son, Andre; his siblings, Felma, Berlyn, Esther, Samuel, and Lori. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew and dear to him. Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held from 10:30am-2:00pm on July 31, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6511 176th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037. Reception to follow. Felipe will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, WA 98155.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019

