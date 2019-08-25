Florence Cecilia (Jensen) Pryor Passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 21, 2019 at Arlington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Florence, also known as Mom, Sis, Nana, Auntie Flo was born on September 10, 1916. Florence was the daughter of Ben and Florence Olsen. Florence is survived by her sons, Roger D. Moen of Thailand and Harold R TenBrink and wife, Judi of Fayetteville, Georgia; her sister, Lorraine Nichols of Milwalkie, Oregon as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was a resident of Arlington, WA, since 1940. She was an active life member of the American Legion Post #76 and VFW Auxiliary Unit #1561 since 1947 and a Poppy Chairman for many years along with participating in many charitable programs. Florence loved helping those in need and was a strong supporter of our nation's Veterans. Florence Cecilia Pryor was a true patriot and proud to be an American. Celebration of Life at Weller Funeral Home, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019