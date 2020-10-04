Florence Jean Cundy (Hansen), 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Marysville, WA on September 23, 2020 with family by her side.

Florence was born September 13, 1932 in Everett, WA to Carl and Ivy Hansen. She was the second of six children.

She graduated from Everett High School in 1950. There she met Louis L. Stonke. They married and with that union a daughter was born. She later met and married Donald H. Cundy, April 24, 1959, and they had one son. She lived all but the last 13 years in Everett.

Florence worked for General Telephone, Fluke Manufacturing and Eldec Corporation before retiring at the age of fifty, saying she was "too old to work".

Florence lived a long full life enjoying traveling, playing cards, attending her grand and great-grand children's sporting events, and family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald H. Cundy, sister Ivy and brothers Howard and David Hansen.

Florence is survived by her daughter Susan Rumple (Ron), son James Cundy (Jacquie), sister Carol Geyer and brother Robert Hansen (Molly).

She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Scott Rumple (Katie), Kami Liliequist (Robert), Tyler Rumple (Melissa), Rachel Cundy (Maxx) and Austin Cundy (Jade). She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: Kyler, Logan, Berklee, Audrey, and Evan Rumple; Alayna, Brendan, Carissa and Desiree Liliequist. Additionally, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is given to Beverly, Penny and all her friends at Emerald Hills Estates for your friendship and support.

Florence will be sadly missed by all that loved her and we will treasure her memory deep within our hearts forever.

There will be a family graveside service on October 9th at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett.

