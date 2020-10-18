Florence J. Johnson, 78, of Lake Stevens passed away September 7, at Providence Hospital.

Born in Everett in 1942, Florence graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1960. After graduation, Florence worked at Everett Trust & Savings Bank then at Dr. Jensen's office in Lake Stevens before starting her career at the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management. She was a dedicated Scout and member of the Explorer Program for over two decades. Florence retired from The Boeing Company after a 20+ year career.

Florence is preceded in death by her parents Hilmar and Ada Johnson, and her nephew Aron (Ole) Johnson. She is survived by her brother Arnold Johnson and niece Adina Johnson Dinneen.

She had a great passion for gardening and travel. She loved to experience new places and always found beauty in nature. Florence will be missed by everyone who knew her.

June 29, 1942 - September 7, 2020