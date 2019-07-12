Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence L. Pedraza. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence L i ll i e Pedraza Florence Pedraza passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family members on June 12, 2019. Born on July 15, 1923 to Laurits and Lillie (Cadduce) Nelson in Everett, WA, Flo, as she was commonly referred to, was 95 years young. And those that knew here, would verify that. She was spry, full of energy, lived life to fullest and loved every person she came in to contact with. Flo began her life in Everett where she attended schools, graduating from the 8th grade, as that was the norm. She then moved to Vantage, WA, for a while but spent the majority of her life as a resident of Ellensburg, WA. She worked for the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office for nearly 20 years. She also owned the Golden Harvest Restaurant in Vantage, a restaurant in Kittitas, Mattawa, and Selah along side her late husband, Jose (Joe) Pedraza. Flo was not afraid of work. Her latest job and perhaps the most recognized position she's held is working at Taco Bell in Ellensburg. Her passion was with horses which she shared with her daughter, Rae and granddaughter, Summer. She lived on a farm in the Kittitas Valley most of her life, where she raised animals up until her 95th birthday, and rode horses on a regular basis. She was an avid bowler and was a member of many leagues where she won several championships. She kept up with her grandchildren and great grandchildren by dancing, riding the zipper at the carnival, and playing poker and other card games. She loved her family, being at social gatherings and often times hosted many get togethers so she could enjoy each family member. Flo was fearless. She never went anywhere slow. No one could sneak up on her, scare her, prank her or make her shy away from anything. She definitely was the life of the party and she kept everyone on their toes. She helped so many family members, friends and community members, as she gave so much. Folks would go out of their way to stop in at Taco Bell to see her, where she was renowned around the state. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her family. She is survived by five children, Diane (and David) Sims of Custer, WA; Tom (and Linda) Tucker Sr. of Blaine, WA; Linda Tucker of Yakima, WA; Rae Smith of Darrington, WA; Lori Tucker of Spokane, WA; step-children, Ofelia Bowles of Richland, WA; Israel Pedraza of Payette, ID; Eva Petti of Valinda, CA; Criss Spurgeon of Kennewick, WA; Gloria Miranda of Richland, WA; Anita Lopez of Fremont, CA; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Tucker of Chula Vista, CA; 28 grand-kids; 61 great grand-kids; 13 great-great grand-kids. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Pat Keller, second husband, Wesley Tucker, and third husband, Joe Pedraza, son, Douglas Tucker and twin brother, Donny Tucker; step-children, Rachel Vasquez, Lydia Stephens, and Elida Pedraza; granddaughter, Summer Raffo; grandson, Aaron Briet. She will be deeply missed by all but she knew a little piece of her will continue living in each one of us. A Celebration of Flo's Life will be held at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Flo's name to Serenity Equine Rescue at www.serenityequinerescue.com . May you be at peace mom, may you be at peace. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 12, 2019

