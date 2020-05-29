Florence "Libby" Wilson died peacefully May 21, 2020 from natural causes. Libby lived in Everett, WA most of her life and was an avid skier and hiker. Later in life she became a passionate square dancer. Libby also volunteered at Providence Cancer Center for more than 20 years and truly loved the work. She is survived by her children, Laurie, Bill, and Nancy, along with several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and 4 stepchildren, Clyde, Cheryl, Jolene, and Jack, Jr. Per her request, there will be no service.