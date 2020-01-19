Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd A. Lindbo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Arnold Lindbo Floyd went home to be with his Lord on January 3, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1923 in Manfred, North Dakota to Fred and Anna Lindbo. He graduated from Fessenden High School in 1940. For two one-half years he served in the United States Army Aircorp. On October 16, 1947, Floyd married Cecile Yetts. They were married 47 years until Cecile passed away in 1994. Floyd and Cecile moved from North Dakota to Everett, WA in 1957. He worked for the US Post Office for 25 years until 1983, when he retired. Following retirement, he became a snow bird and wintered in Apache Junction, AZ for 31 years. When he was in Everett, he attended weekly breakfasts for retired post office workers until the fall of 2019. He was a faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Everett for 62 years. Floyd was also a long time, loyal member of the Redmen Lodge Pilchuck #42. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna; his wife, Cecile; his brother, Gordon; and his son, Larry. Floyd leaves behind his beloved sons, Darrell (Suzanne) of Apache Junction, AZ; and Jeffrey (Teresa) of Everett; along with nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Providence Hospice, especially David and Lori. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Everett Gospel Mission, Hospice, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Everett. All are welcome to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. on April 18, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 215 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett, WA 98203.





Floyd Arnold Lindbo Floyd went home to be with his Lord on January 3, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1923 in Manfred, North Dakota to Fred and Anna Lindbo. He graduated from Fessenden High School in 1940. For two one-half years he served in the United States Army Aircorp. On October 16, 1947, Floyd married Cecile Yetts. They were married 47 years until Cecile passed away in 1994. Floyd and Cecile moved from North Dakota to Everett, WA in 1957. He worked for the US Post Office for 25 years until 1983, when he retired. Following retirement, he became a snow bird and wintered in Apache Junction, AZ for 31 years. When he was in Everett, he attended weekly breakfasts for retired post office workers until the fall of 2019. He was a faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Everett for 62 years. Floyd was also a long time, loyal member of the Redmen Lodge Pilchuck #42. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna; his wife, Cecile; his brother, Gordon; and his son, Larry. Floyd leaves behind his beloved sons, Darrell (Suzanne) of Apache Junction, AZ; and Jeffrey (Teresa) of Everett; along with nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Providence Hospice, especially David and Lori. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Everett Gospel Mission, Hospice, or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Everett. All are welcome to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. on April 18, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 215 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett, WA 98203. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close