Floyd A. Greene On July 24, 2019 Floyd's spirit shed it's mortal shell and ascended to a better place. Floyd was born on November 3, 1933 in North Dakota. Though he spent most of his life working as a carpenter he was a man of many skills and a sly sense of humor, both of which he often shared with others. He passed away in the company of his wife (Iona), daughter (Pam), son-in-law (Richard) and his second favorite cat (Bitsy). Per his wishes no services are planned.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 31, 2019