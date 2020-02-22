Floyd "Bill" E. Rittgers June 20, 1959 - February 17, 2020 Floyd "Bill" E. Rittgers, 60, of Everett, WA, died February 17, 2020 at home. Born in North Dakota, June 20, 1959, where he grew up until moving to Spokane, WA in 1997. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele; and son, Mark; his brother, Robert of Las Vegas; sister, Gwen of Fargo, ND; and a large extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Verna; father, Robert; sister, Kyle; and grandparents, Bechtlold. Memorial will held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Solie Funeral Home in Everett, WA from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 22, 2020