Floyd Rittgers (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Rittgers.
Service Information
Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
3301 Colby Ave.
Everett, WA
98201
(425)-252-5159
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
3301 Colby Ave.
Everett, WA 98201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Floyd "Bill" E. Rittgers June 20, 1959 - February 17, 2020 Floyd "Bill" E. Rittgers, 60, of Everett, WA, died February 17, 2020 at home. Born in North Dakota, June 20, 1959, where he grew up until moving to Spokane, WA in 1997. He is survived by his loving wife, Michele; and son, Mark; his brother, Robert of Las Vegas; sister, Gwen of Fargo, ND; and a large extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Verna; father, Robert; sister, Kyle; and grandparents, Bechtlold. Memorial will held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Solie Funeral Home in Everett, WA from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.