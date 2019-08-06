Forest Underwood VanDuyn

Obituary
April 6, 1926 - July 30, 2019 Forest Underwood VanDuyn was born April 5, 1926 in Blanchard, ND. He died July 30, 2019 at home in Everett, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and by his son, Chuck. He is survived by his daughters, Char (Sam) Taplin and Judy Vickers; and by his sons, Jim and Wade VanDuyn; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and by brother and sisters in Minnesota and North Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 6, 2019
