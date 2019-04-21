September 11, 1962-April 5, 2019 Forrest P. Johanson died in Spokane, WA on Friday, April 5, 2019. He grew up in Kirkland and Lake Stevens, WA. He loved the Northwest Cascades, enjoying climbing and exploring mine shafts. He had many friends and family members who shared these activities. A celebration of his life will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Lake Stevens, 2111 - 117th Ave NE. Please attend to help the family and friends say "Goodbye" to Forrest.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest P. Johanson.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019