Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244

Nov. 11, 1929-Nov. 13, 2019 Forrest was born to Helmie and Sverre Rengen on November 11, 1929. He was raised and went to school in Everett, WA where he met and married Diane Walkley. In 1951 he was called into the Army to fight in the Korean War. While he was stationed in Texas, Diane gave birth to the first of five boys. Once he was discharged from the army, he moved his family to Arlington, WA where he built a home for them. Forrest worked on numerous construction projects. Most notably with Mowat Brothers Const. and David A. Mowat Const.. During this time he also started up F. Rengen Dump Trucking. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Whidbey Island, Neah Bay, and Jameson Lake with family and friends. We also camped in the summer near some of his jobs to shorten his commute, like Easton, Birch Bay, and Lummi Island. Forrest helped each of his sons to get started in the construction industry. He encouraged us with job opportunities which included operating a wide range of equipment for him as well as Mowat Construction. Forrest was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, eldest son, Glenn, and sister, Elaine. He is survived by his four sons, Wayne (Sharon), Bradley, Vernon and Calvin (Michelle); grandchildren, Kari, Jill, Christina, Nathan, Jordan, Jacob; great grandchildren, Jayden, Logan, Elijah and Forrest's sister Nancy Whetter and other extended family and friends. There will be a Service at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am.





