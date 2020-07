Foster (Mack) Potterf left this earth on 05/28/2020 at the young age of 19. He was loved by many and leaves behind his father, Timothy Potterf, his mother, Christy Potterf, his little brother, Drake Brunson and his stepdad Malcolm Brunson. He will be greatly missed and this world will not be the same without his shining light. Fly high our baby bird. January 17, 2001 - May 28, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store