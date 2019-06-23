Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fran Elaine Claudy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 2, 1922 - June 18, 2019 Fran Elaine Claudy was born to Victor and Lena Leggett on July 2, 1922 in Saranac Lake, NY. She passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 into God's loving hands under the loving care of the entire staff at Bethany At Silver Lake and Providence Hospice in Everett, WA at the age of 96. Fran served as an executive secretary for over 30 years in the defense industry and attorney at law firms. She was a loving Mom to her daughter Janet; three sons Tim, Vic and John; daughter-in-law, Tami; and son-in-law, Mike; loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Cheri, Cindy, Nick, Blake, Spencer, Jessica, Michelle and Bill; and loving great grandmother to Lenore, Monica, Scarlet and Emma. In retirement years, Fran was an active volunteer at church, the Snohomish School District and President of her condo association. She was enthusiastically and lovingly involved in all aspects of the life of her grandsons in Snohomish where she resided. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bob; and two eldest sons. She is survived by daughter, Janet Bass of Miami, FL; son, John Caraballo of Snohomish, WA; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and the multitude of friends and loved ones whose hearts she touched over her well-lived, honorable, compassionate and loving life. Her spirit and legacy of unwavering faith in God, love, compassion, gentleness, dedication to family, hard work, willpower, service to others, humbleness and others before self will live through the generations. Services to celebrate Fran's life will be June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany At Silver Lake, 2235 Lake Heights Dr, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethany of the Northwest



July 2, 1922 - June 18, 2019 Fran Elaine Claudy was born to Victor and Lena Leggett on July 2, 1922 in Saranac Lake, NY. She passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 into God's loving hands under the loving care of the entire staff at Bethany At Silver Lake and Providence Hospice in Everett, WA at the age of 96. Fran served as an executive secretary for over 30 years in the defense industry and attorney at law firms. She was a loving Mom to her daughter Janet; three sons Tim, Vic and John; daughter-in-law, Tami; and son-in-law, Mike; loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Cheri, Cindy, Nick, Blake, Spencer, Jessica, Michelle and Bill; and loving great grandmother to Lenore, Monica, Scarlet and Emma. In retirement years, Fran was an active volunteer at church, the Snohomish School District and President of her condo association. She was enthusiastically and lovingly involved in all aspects of the life of her grandsons in Snohomish where she resided. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bob; and two eldest sons. She is survived by daughter, Janet Bass of Miami, FL; son, John Caraballo of Snohomish, WA; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and the multitude of friends and loved ones whose hearts she touched over her well-lived, honorable, compassionate and loving life. Her spirit and legacy of unwavering faith in God, love, compassion, gentleness, dedication to family, hard work, willpower, service to others, humbleness and others before self will live through the generations. Services to celebrate Fran's life will be June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany At Silver Lake, 2235 Lake Heights Dr, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethany of the Northwest bethanynw.org/contributions Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close