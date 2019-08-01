Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances B. Frohning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Betty" Frances Betty Frohning, 93, born to Norbert and Frances Wick on October 6, 1925 in Salt Lake City, UT, entered the gates of Heaven March 16, 2019 at home. Betty grew up in Bell Gardens, CA, with her parents, sister and two brothers. Betty moved to Monroe, WA, in her late teens with her first husband, of which she gave birth to two sons, Anthony and Norbert. The marriage ended in divorce. After a period of time, Betty met and married Elmer Frohning on September 7, 1952. They were married 45 years until Elmer's death in 1998. Betty and Elmer were dairy farmers in the Tualco Valley of Monroe. Betty and Elmer raised seven children: Anthony, Joseph (Elmer's son), Norbert, Peggy and Patty (twins), Tim and Nancy. Betty was known to have a great sense of humor, and she often had a smile on her face. She dearly loved her family. Betty is preceded by her parents; sister, Marie; brothers, Tom and Henry (Hank); husband, Elmer, sons, Anthony and Tim, daughter, Peggy, grandson, Daniel, and numerous other family members. Betty leaves her sons, Joseph (Erin) Munn, Norbert (Marlene) Frohning, Patty (Les) Flickner, Nancy (Victor) Skoglund , along with many, many grandchildren, great grand children and great-great grandchildren. A Remembrance of Life to honor Betty and her daughter, Peggy is August 3, 2019 at the Cascade Community Church, 14377 Fryelands Blvd, Monroe, WA. Refreshment reception following the service.



