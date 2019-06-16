Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances D. Poppino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Delores Poppino Frances Poppino passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2019. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday on May 9 in California. She was the last of 11 siblings, was born in Montana but lived the majority of her life in Snohomish, WA. She was married 51 years to Chuck Poppino and when he passed in 1998, she spent her time in Washington, Arizona, and California with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Reasy, her son, Mickey Poppino, her son and daughter-in-law, Cathy and Gregg Poppino. Frances was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was loved so much and will be missed every day. A celebration of life will be held June 20, 2019 from 3pm -6pm on the patio of the Buzz Inn in Snohomish.



