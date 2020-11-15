Marie (Frances) Hein of Riverside, Washington, formerly of Lake Stevens, WA passed away on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Marie was born November 14th, 1942 in Toccoa, Georgia, moving when young to Stockton, California and later to Oakland, California. She graduated from Fremont High School, Oakland, CA. in 1960. In 1963 she met the love of her life, Jack (John) Hein and in 1964 they were married. After making their home for a while in California, they moved to Lake Stevens, WA. When Jack went back to school at WWU and was attending classes to get his teaching degree she managed the 100 apartment complex they lived in with their growing family. Marie's encouragement and support for him while he finished that degree is still something Jack is appreciative of. She helped by typing his papers, organizing his research notes, continually pushing him forward. Marie was the homemaker for her family of 6. She supported her children in all their endeavors, never missing a music concert, athletic event of her children, or even those events that Jack coached. She was the ultimate cheerleader and biggest fan of each of her four children. She shared her passion for gardening, food preservation (there isn't anything she didn't preserve), baking, general cooking knowledge, and her incredible skill as a seamstress with her children and any that wanted to know.

When her youngest child entered elementary school, she began her career with Lake Stevens School District. Marie began in the food services department and over the 28 years of employment with LSSD she moved through various positions including tutoring and community liaison for immigrant and native programs. She worked in various clerical and finance positions until her retirement in 2004 as administrative assistant to the Finance Director.

In 2004 after both she and Jack had retired, they said goodbye to their home of 33 years in Lake Stevens and moved to Riverside, WA to begin retired life. They took on new adventures as alfalfa farmers, orchardists, gardeners, and aspiring vintners. Marie developed a special talent for hummingbird care and was quite the deer referee when they went out of bounds into her beloved garden, orchard, or flowerbeds. She enjoyed traveling the United States and adventuring abroad to Europe and East Asia with her best friend and husband, Jack.

Marie embraced her new community of Riverside and Omak. She met many friends and learned to play and love the game of golf with the Okanogan Valley Women's Golf Club, game nights with friends that included her favorite, Mexican Train; and most importantly entertaining her friends and family that came to stay and visit their Riverside Home, Pharr Out Vineyard. Marie shared her love of food growing, preserving, cooking and baking with all that came to visit. Her recipes are in the hands of many and will continue to be made with the same love that Marie put into them.

Jack and Marie celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2014 and sadly after 56 years of marriage, Marie finally succumbed to the cancer she fought fiercely, honorably, and so very courageously for the past 16 years. She always said she had one fight left in her and that she was "going to get better". Throughout her battle she never once complained about her pain, treatments, or struggles (she always had to have her lipstick on when she left the house… ALWAYS). We can only hope to be as courageous and fierce as she when battling life's obstacles that come our way. She was full of grace, love, and optimism. Her family and the traditions of her family meant the MOST to her. Her favorite traditions were Memorial Day weekend camp out in the orchard of Pharr Out Vineyard and the annual Hein Family Cider Press Weekend.

Marie is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Jack, and her four children; Eric (Nancy) Hein, Omak, WA; John (Tiffany) Hein, Yakima, WA; Lisa Hein Egenes (Clay), Tacoma, WA; and Jim (Hannah) Hein, Lake Stevens, WA. Grandchildren Amanda Hein, Sarah Hein Tonasket (Richie), Adam Hein (Mikinzie), Thomas McNulty (Jordan), Alissa Marie Hein Akland (Jake), Rhianna Hein Chronister (Josh), Joella Hein, Grey Egenes, Mckinley Egenes, and Granddaughter of her heart Rebecca Lewallen. Great Grandchildren Benjamin Tonasket, Brynlee Marie Tonasket, Tristan Hein, Hayden Chronister, Mason Chronister, and soon to be born, Holly Marie Akland. She is also survived by her brother John Russell Brooking (Carol), brother in law Walter Oellerich, and many nieces and nephews that loved her as well.

Marie was preceded in death by her sisters Joanne Louise Brooking Rogers, Louella Ruth Brooking Oellerich, and her parents, Howard and Frances Brooking.

