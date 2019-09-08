Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

January 13, 1939-August 11, 2019 Frances Nancy Albanese (Francy) of Lynnwood, WA died at the age of 80 years old, peacefully in her home, on August 11, 2019 surrounded by family members. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 13, 1939 to her parents, Peter and Christine Ceraulo. Francy had one sister, Nancy Stefani (Cookie); and two brothers, Vito Ceraulo and William Candeletta. She attended Providence High School in Chicago and graduated in 1956. She married Salvatore Angelo Albanese in Chicago on October 1, 1957. Francy raised her four kids with the love and discipline fitting of a girl who attended an all-girls Catholic school. She and the family left Chicago and moved out west to Lynnwood in August of 1970. After the divorce, Francy went to school and started working at GTE/Verizon as a telephone operator in the early 70s. Through the years she worked her way up the company ladder while supporting the family on her own. She retired from Verizon in 2001 and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a long-time active member of the Order Sons of Italy. She was elected and served as president of the Sno-King Lodge for several years. Francy is survived by her daughter, Victoria Albanese; son, Salvatore Albanese and wife, Beth Albanese; daughter, Christine Otani and husband, Bill Otani; son, Joseph Albanese and wife, Laura Pierce; grandchildren, Sarah Sims and husband, Jeff Sims of Lake Stevens, WA; Michael Albanese of Bellevue, WA; her three great grandchildren, Cassidy Toyer and Torance and Iris Sims of Lake Stevens; and her sister, Nancy Stefani and brother-in-law, Benjamin Stefani of Chicago; and her beloved dog, Lea. She was known for her zest for life, kind soul and attention to detail. She is missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, Francy requested that donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital at





