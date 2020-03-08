Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances M. Ren Frances Marie Ren, 77 of Tulalip, WA passed away Monday March 2, 2020. She was born June 7, 1942 in Everett, WA to Richard and Helen Haug. She graduated from Everett High School in 1960, and soon after married her one and only love, Michael Ren on June 3, 1960. She went on to have two daughters, and was a stay at home mom until they were old enough for her to work outside of the home. Over the course of several years she worked as a daycare worker, and then went on to drive school bus for the Everett School District. She loved driving bus, but retired in 1990 to become a full time stay at home grandma to help care for her new granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and leaves behind her two daughters, Pamela Ren and Kathleen Wahl, as well as granddaughter, Kayla Wahl and great grandson, Ryker. She will be greatly missed by us all.



