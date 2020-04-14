July 11, 1937 - March 28, 2020 Frances Sawyer of Everett, WA went to be with Jesus on March 28, 2020. She was born in Everett, WA to Howard and Gertrude LeMoine on July 11, 1937. Frances graduated from Everett High School in 1955 and then married David Sawyer from Lake Stevens, WA on August 2, 1958. Frances was very kind and gentle, deeply loved by all. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, sewing, the beach and finding treasures at the Goodwill (goody store) for others. She leaves behind sisters: Judy Adams, Marylin Simmons, Jeanette Straley; and brother, Clayton LeMoine; children: Alisa (Mark) Delisle, Teresa Martin, Karlene (Curt) Nielsen, Tom (MaryAnn) Sawyer, Davene (John) Johnson, Chuck Sawyer; grandchildren: Sarah Sanchez, Melissa Cain, John Delisle, Jessica and Mackenzie Martin, Brandi Bock, Matthew Nielsen and Brittney Benge, David and Angela Sawyer, Karissa and Jayden Johnson; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service pending.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2020