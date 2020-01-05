Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Whitford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances June Whitford Mar. 15, 1942 - Nov. 30, 2019 Frances June Whitford passed away on November 30, 2019, at the age of 77, in Everett, WA. Born March 15, 1942 in Steele, ND to Paul and Beatrice Miller. Fran came to Alderwood Manor, WA when she was 6 months old. Fran was employed by Transamerica/Transnation Title Insurance Company for 29 years before retiring in 1997. Fran moved to Cle Elum, WA in 1997, then to Kingman, AZ in 2004. Fran moved back to Washington in November of 2017 until her passing. Preceding Fran in death was her husband, Don Whitford, (the Love of her Life); parents; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Sherlie and Jerry Monroe, who were very special people in her life; and sister, Sharon Bryarly. Fran is survived by her sons, Paul Powers (Alyson), and David Powers; daughter, Sherry Frisbee (Gordon Little); and her sister, Paula McClanahan. Fran was a grandmother to nine grandchildren and great-grandmother to 17 great-grandchildren. Fran enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, shopping, and being a Red Hatter. Fran always enjoyed sending birthday, anniversary, and holiday cards with jokes and stickers to her family. Memorial Service will be held on March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., upper Lake Conconully, WA, where Fran will be laid to rest in peace with her preceding husband, Don. Please no gifts, donations to a dementia foundation would be much appreciated.



Frances June Whitford Mar. 15, 1942 - Nov. 30, 2019 Frances June Whitford passed away on November 30, 2019, at the age of 77, in Everett, WA. Born March 15, 1942 in Steele, ND to Paul and Beatrice Miller. Fran came to Alderwood Manor, WA when she was 6 months old. Fran was employed by Transamerica/Transnation Title Insurance Company for 29 years before retiring in 1997. Fran moved to Cle Elum, WA in 1997, then to Kingman, AZ in 2004. Fran moved back to Washington in November of 2017 until her passing. Preceding Fran in death was her husband, Don Whitford, (the Love of her Life); parents; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Sherlie and Jerry Monroe, who were very special people in her life; and sister, Sharon Bryarly. Fran is survived by her sons, Paul Powers (Alyson), and David Powers; daughter, Sherry Frisbee (Gordon Little); and her sister, Paula McClanahan. Fran was a grandmother to nine grandchildren and great-grandmother to 17 great-grandchildren. Fran enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, shopping, and being a Red Hatter. Fran always enjoyed sending birthday, anniversary, and holiday cards with jokes and stickers to her family. Memorial Service will be held on March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., upper Lake Conconully, WA, where Fran will be laid to rest in peace with her preceding husband, Don. Please no gifts, donations to a dementia foundation would be much appreciated. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020

