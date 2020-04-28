Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Yee Chan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 13, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Frances Yee Chan, born in San Francisco's Chinatown on July 13, 1926 to Yee Po Chung and Yee Gee Shee. At rest with family by her side in Mukilteo, WA on March 10, 2020, of natural causes following a stroke. Beloved wife of the late James Melvyn Chan for 54 years. Devoted mother of her two daughters, the late Charisse (BJ Farrell) and Cheryl (Michael McEachern). Cherished and doting grandmother of Connor Farrell, Molly Claire McEachern and Cullen McEachern. Predeceased by her sisters, Lillie Jung, Loretta Wong and Bonita Yuen; and brothers, Bob, Chuck, Raymond, Richard, and Baby Wing Jing. Survived and dearly missed by her sister, Shirley Yee; sister-in-law, Ellen Yee; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, and great grandnephews. We will forever remember Frances for her devotion to family and friends, her quiet strength and love of tradition, and her playful sense of humor. According to her wishes, no services are planned. Contributions in Frances' memory may be sent to Providence General Foundation or Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.



