1/
Francine Lyon
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francine went home to Jesus. She out lived her life expectancy by 60 years, a true testament of her character. She flourished in the loving care of Village Community Services of Arlington all of her adult life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley SR and Pauline; brothers, Wesley JR, Norman and Bob; and leaves behind a brother Lee and a sister Gloria. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and vibrant smile. April 18, 1959 - June 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved