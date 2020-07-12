Francine went home to Jesus. She out lived her life expectancy by 60 years, a true testament of her character. She flourished in the loving care of Village Community Services of Arlington all of her adult life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley SR and Pauline; brothers, Wesley JR, Norman and Bob; and leaves behind a brother Lee and a sister Gloria. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and vibrant smile. April 18, 1959 - June 26, 2020



