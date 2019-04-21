Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Alan Richter. View Sign

Francis "Boompa" Richter July 27, 1948 - April 13, 2019 Francis (Frank) Alan Richter born July 27, 1948 in Centralia, WA, to Francis and Kathleen (Kniffen) Richter, passed away at age 70 on April 13, 2019. Frank graduated from Darrington High School and resided most of his life in Darrington, WA. Frank was a highly regarded heavy equipment operator/logger in the construction/logging industry. Frank had a passion for hunting, camping, hiking and for the last few years of his life, he enjoyed his morning coffee visits with the locals at the Burger Barn and Hawks Nest. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter and his kind and compassionate spirit around the Red Top and to everyone who knew him. Frank was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother, Stephen David Richter. He is survived by his two sisters: Debbie (John) Malnerich and Judith (Denise) Nations. He was a loving father to Angela (Jim) Neidigh, Kelsie Richter, Gale Richter, and Aron Beauchamp. He was Boompa to nine grand-children and three great-grandchildren; Jasmine, Bailey, Amber, Tad, Malachi, Nevaeh, Lisa, Jacob, Justine, Lacey, Hayden, and Esme. Frank has many nieces and nephews that he was fond of, his cousin and best friend, Monty (Debbie) Richter, and a partner/co-worker, Albert Postema who Frank considered as his son-in-law. A celebration of life will be held at The Assembly of God Annex in Darrington on May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. to gather and share the memories of a very honorable man who touched so many lives.



Francis "Boompa" Richter July 27, 1948 - April 13, 2019 Francis (Frank) Alan Richter born July 27, 1948 in Centralia, WA, to Francis and Kathleen (Kniffen) Richter, passed away at age 70 on April 13, 2019. Frank graduated from Darrington High School and resided most of his life in Darrington, WA. Frank was a highly regarded heavy equipment operator/logger in the construction/logging industry. Frank had a passion for hunting, camping, hiking and for the last few years of his life, he enjoyed his morning coffee visits with the locals at the Burger Barn and Hawks Nest. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter and his kind and compassionate spirit around the Red Top and to everyone who knew him. Frank was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother, Stephen David Richter. He is survived by his two sisters: Debbie (John) Malnerich and Judith (Denise) Nations. He was a loving father to Angela (Jim) Neidigh, Kelsie Richter, Gale Richter, and Aron Beauchamp. He was Boompa to nine grand-children and three great-grandchildren; Jasmine, Bailey, Amber, Tad, Malachi, Nevaeh, Lisa, Jacob, Justine, Lacey, Hayden, and Esme. Frank has many nieces and nephews that he was fond of, his cousin and best friend, Monty (Debbie) Richter, and a partner/co-worker, Albert Postema who Frank considered as his son-in-law. A celebration of life will be held at The Assembly of God Annex in Darrington on May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. to gather and share the memories of a very honorable man who touched so many lives. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close