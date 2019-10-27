Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maplewood Presbyterian Church 19523 84th Ave W Edmonds, WA 98026 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Maplewood Presbyterian Church 19523 84th Ave W. Edmonds , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Eugene ("Fran") Likkel passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at age 92. He was born to William and Anna (Vander Tuin) Likkel on January 28, 1927, in Joubert, SD. He was the fourth oldest of eight children. In March of 1942, the Likkel family decided to relocate to Lynden, WA. With their children ranging in ages from 6 to 22, they loaded onto a 1939 International truck with a homemade wooden cabin on the back. It was Fran's first ever "motorhome" trip across the country. Fran attended Lynden High School and was elected student body president for his senior year in 1943-44. In May 1945 he joined the Merchant Marines and served on the SS Koloa Victory in the US Coast Guard fleet for the final three months of WWII . Upon discharge he returned to civilian life in Lynden. In high school Fran had met Janice ("Jan") Maberry, and they became reacquainted a few years later when they were passengers on a Greyhound bus trip from Seattle to Lynden. They fell in love and were married in 1949. Fran and Jan settled in Lynden and, starting with twins, they had four children in less than four years! Fran began his career in the insurance business with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Bellingham, WA. A promotion took the family to Wenatchee, WA, in 1956. A new position with Sentry Insurance relocated the family again to Edmonds, WA, in 1961. Fran eventually became an independent insurance agent and opened his own agency, "Fran Likkel Insurance", on 196th Street in Lynnwood, WA, near Highway 99. He enjoyed a long career serving the needs of local individuals, families, and businesses. Fran was active in the Lynnwood Lions Club and was a faithful member of Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Edmonds for over 55 years, where he also served as a deacon. In retirement Fran and Jan enjoyed many trips in their motorhome and seeing other parts of the country. They lived in south Everett for a few years and in 2000 moved back to Lynden while spending the winters as snowbirds in Apache Junction, AZ. In 2008 they relocated to Bothell, WA, to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and in 2017 they moved to an adult family home in Lynnwood. Fran was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jan; four children, Kenny Likkel, Kathy Kiser (Don), Connie Likkel, and Craig Likkel (Shelly); seven grandchildren, Kristen, Sara, Lars, Tyler, Kiersten, Courtney, and Kevin; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Grace, Zachary, and Samuel; sister Carol Early; sisters-in-law, Ruth Likkel and Maureen ("Money") Maberry; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and many extended family members from his generation. A memorial celebration of Fran's life will be held November 3, 2019 at 2pm at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

