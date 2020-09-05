On August 28, 2020, six months after his 100th birthday, our dad Frank Gadwa passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. Growing up with him, we were taught through his example, to "just keep going".

He was born on February 12, 1920 in Austin, MN. The adventure that was his life started in 1927 as his family traveled across country and settled in the town of Cosmopolis, WA. For his entire life, dad enjoyed learning new things and about people's lives that were different from his own. His life's journey took him many places. During his high school years, dad participated in President Roosevelt's Civilian Conservation Corp. (created to pull America out of the Great Depression). Then after high school graduation, he accepted apprenticeships in carpentry and sheet metal work. In 1941, because of a low draft number, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp (now USAF). He was placed on a fast track for flight engineering and air gunnery schools. At completion of those courses, he was sent to the European war theatre as a flght engineer and top turret gunner on a B-17 "Flying Fortress". He flew in 15 missions before his plane was shot down in August of 1943 and he was captured by the Germans. He spent 18 months in a German POW camp and as the war was ending, was forced to march 300 miles across Austria to France to be repatriated with the American Allies. Both of those events made lasting effects on his life but in a positive way. Dad returned home in July of 1945 where he eventually resumed his carpentry and sheet metal work. He met our mom, Signe Erickson, at a local dairy and they were married in 1946. He was hired onto the Aberdeen Fire Dept in 1947 where he worked until the firetruck he was riding crashed while enroute to a fire. Dad's right arm was severely damaged and consequently he could no longer perform the jobs of a firefighter. He was medically retired from the fire dept. Having to make another life change, dad used the GI Bill and enrolled at Grays Harbor College and then continued his education at Western Washington State College. By 1953 he was armed with a Masters Degree in Industrial Arts and an Administrative Credential in Education. In the fall of 1953 he took his first teaching job in the Marysville School District. During his 31 years with the district, dad went on to become the principal at both Shoultes and then Pinewood Elementary Schools. Since his retirement in 1968, he has been fondly remembered in the district for the impact he had on his co-workers, students and their families. To read the full story of dad's remarkable life, please visit the Schafer-Shipman memorial site at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/marysville-wa/francis-gadwa9331271

February 12, 1920 - August 28, 2020