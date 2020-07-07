Al passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Al was born January 1, 1951 in Sunnyside, WA to his parents Francis M. Hoye and Virginia A. Snyder. He spent his childhood developing his love for baseball and a passion for fishing. Al was a talented left-handed pitcher and was drafted by a Major League Baseball Team. He made the decision to forgo a career in baseball and joined the Coast Guard in 1969, after graduating from Dayton High School. While serving in the Coast Guard, Al was trained as a Sonar Tech and made the rank of Chief in record time.
Al served his country for 10 years before returning to the Pacific Northwest and going to work for Honeywell Corporation. He worked at Honeywell for 16 years and attended Cogswell College for Engineering. He also earned his BS in Business Administration at City University before leaving Honeywell to work in the Aerospace Manufacturing industry. In 1998 Al and his wife founded Excell Aerofab. He enjoyed the comradery of the machining world as well as using his engineering knowledge to problem solve and improve processes. Al was positive that there wasn't a part he couldn't manufacture.
Al met the love of his life, Sheryl Spurrier, on July 21, 1987 and after just two dates, he proposed and they were married on November 14, 1987. Al and Sheryl had a wonderful 32 year marriage being in love and best friends. They had a marriage that few people experience. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, fishing, and traveling back and forth to their Arizona home before finally achieving Al's life long dream of buying a home in Conconully, WA, his favorite fishing spot.
Al was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, as well as his Brothers Lonnie and Robert.
He is survived by his wife Sheryl, his children Heather Hoye, April Cope (Larry), and TJ Gibbs (Kellie). He also leaves his beloved sister Kathy Bennett, sister-in-law Ferol Copley, his grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Last but not least, Al leaves his loyal Shih Tzu Dolly, who was always near him and will miss him immensely.
The Family would like to thank the amazing Doctors and Nurses at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA for the compassionate care that Al received.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's name to either the American Cancer Society
, American Diabetes Association, or Old Dog Haven (Al's favorite charity).
A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held on August 23, 2020. January 1, 1951 - June 22, 2020