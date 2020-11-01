Frank leaves behind his wife, Darlene E. Karst; his daughters, Bonnie J. Arballo (Frank) and Rebecca (Becky) H. Meeks (Danny); grandchildren, Theron Arballo (Jaime), Mariah Arballo, Ginger McKee (James), Heather Olson; and 10 great grandchildren.

As a good, Christian man, he always put the Lord first followed by family, friends and animals.

He was proud of his service in the Navy and his many years at Sears as an appliance technician. He was known for his tinkering and his ability to fix almost anything. Restoring vintage vehicles and John Deers was another passion for many years.

Frank was a real gentleman, shy, but with a good sense of humor. He was so loved and will be missed for many years to come.

June 8, 1936 - October 20, 2020