1/
Francis (Frank) Karst
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank leaves behind his wife, Darlene E. Karst; his daughters, Bonnie J. Arballo (Frank) and Rebecca (Becky) H. Meeks (Danny); grandchildren, Theron Arballo (Jaime), Mariah Arballo, Ginger McKee (James), Heather Olson; and 10 great grandchildren.

As a good, Christian man, he always put the Lord first followed by family, friends and animals.
He was proud of his service in the Navy and his many years at Sears as an appliance technician. He was known for his tinkering and his ability to fix almost anything. Restoring vintage vehicles and John Deers was another passion for many years.

Frank was a real gentleman, shy, but with a good sense of humor. He was so loved and will be missed for many years to come.

June 8, 1936 - October 20, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved