Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Eugene Martin May 12, 1933 – January 3, 2020 Gene Martin, 86, of Everett, WA, passed away on January 3, 2020 with his family members by his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children: Mike and Kathy; their significant others, Tim and Diane; his three granddaughters: Ashley, Alyssa, and Rachel; his grandson, Tony; their significant others, Doug, Corey, and Jeff; his beloved great-grandsons: Gunner and Brody; and finally, his many nieces and nephews back in Kankakee, IL. Gene went to the University of Illinois for one full year before he became the first 19-year-old to be drafted into the Army in 1952, to serve in the



Francis Eugene Martin May 12, 1933 – January 3, 2020 Gene Martin, 86, of Everett, WA, passed away on January 3, 2020 with his family members by his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children: Mike and Kathy; their significant others, Tim and Diane; his three granddaughters: Ashley, Alyssa, and Rachel; his grandson, Tony; their significant others, Doug, Corey, and Jeff; his beloved great-grandsons: Gunner and Brody; and finally, his many nieces and nephews back in Kankakee, IL. Gene went to the University of Illinois for one full year before he became the first 19-year-old to be drafted into the Army in 1952, to serve in the Korean War . When he got out of the Army, he worked at David Bradley and it was there that he met the love of his life, Shirley Cartier. They were married in 1956, started their life together in Kankakee and had two beautiful children. The family moved around frequently as Gene started new jobs. One day, he saw an ad in the paper about a job opening at a small company (at the time) called the Boeing Company. He interviewed, got the job, and the family upped and moved to Merritt Island, FL. His first task at Boeing was working on the launch team of the Saturn Five, he was always very proud of this achievement, as was his family. He later was transferred to Ogden, UT to work on The Minute Man Program at Boeing and transferred yet again to Lynnwood, WA, where he and the family finally called home for many years to come. He spent a lot of his free time being a proud member of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge number 2171, holding the position of Exalted Ruler for two years. When he wasn't at the Elks, he was playing poker with friends, watching his grandchildren's soccer games, or rooting for the Mariners from his recliner chair. Gene eventually retired from the Boeing Company at the age of 55. He liked to keep busy in his retirement, holding odd jobs here and there. The job that brought him the greatest joy though, was bus driving for the Woodinville Brittany Park Retirement Community. He liked to say all of the older ladies had crushes on him and that always made his family laugh! Gene really loved his family, especially his grandkids. Memories of him will be cherished forever as he is missed and loved very much. Finally, his family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Center at Everett Providence Hospital as they took wonderful care of Gene and his family during this difficult time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close