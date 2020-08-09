Francis Henry Watier of Marysville, Washington was born on April 11, 1937 in New Haven, Connecticut and passed away on August 3, 2020 in Everett, Washington.

Francis served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S Navy through the years of 1954-1973 during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He worked for the City of Seattle as a mechanical building inspector for 12 years until his retirement in 2002. Francis was a member of the VFW as well as The American Legion. He married Patty Sue Bloomingdale on September 21, 1958.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Patty Sue, his sons; Rickey D. Watier and Kevin J. Watier(Guilia) and daughters; Lori A. Sparks and Kami S. Tarabochia (Chris) as wellas his sisters; Hazel Richards and Violet Rivera, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Heart Association.

