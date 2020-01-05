Frank Albert Shattuck Frank Albert Shattuck, 91, passed away at his home on December 29, 2019, with his wife of 72 years by his side. Frank was born in Everett, WA on April 12, 1928 to Albert and Elsie (Tinker) Shattuck. Frank graduated from Everett High School in 1946. He soon married the love of his life, Lola (Haase) on August 28, 1947. Frank and Lola resided in Snohomish, WA where they raised four boys. Frank spent his life working as a mechanic and a commercial truck driver. Frank enjoyed working on cars, tinkering with nearly everything and spending time with his family. Frank was a wealth of knowledge and a fantastic storyteller. He was a hard-working provider for his family and a loving father and grandfather. Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Lucille and son, Dennis. Frank is survived by his wife, Lola (Haase); three sons: Frank Jr. (Teri), Charles (Brenda) and Edward (Jane); grand children: Chad (Brandy), Miles, Jason (Jamie), Mica, Seana (Matt), Russell, Cash, Ashley and Jennifer; great-grandchildren: Kyle, Caden, Kayleigh, Hunter and Brantley. Frank will be greatly missed. At his request, no service will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020