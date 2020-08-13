Frank Robert Eberl, 85, passed away July 21, 2020 in Snohomish. He was born August 3, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana to Jackson & Frances Eberl.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, in 2014. He is survived by his children Robert Eberl, Pamela Eaton, Sandra Bennett, Randy Eberl and Melinda Ekdahl.

A Private Memorial Service will be held with interment at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum Niche.

Arrangements under the care of Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, Bothell, WA. August 3, 1934 - July 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store