Mill Creek, WA August 17, 1939 – March 14, 2019 Born in Boise, ID to Frank and Litha Wentz. Attended St. Joseph's and St. Mary's, graduating from Boise High School. Attended Boise Junior College and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Chemistry with Honors. Frank married Judy Marcellus and they had two children, John and Teresa (Terri) Wentz. They raised their family in Boulder, CO and then moved to Washington State. Frank worked for Arapahoe Chemicals in Boulder, CO and ended his career working for the State of Washington in the Water Quality Lab and then the Newborn Screening Lab in Seattle. Frank married Carol Welsh in 1985 in East Wenatchee, WA. He enjoyed travel and most of all, cruises. He traveled the world extensively, including Europe, Africa, and the Americas. He had many adventures on the high seas. Survivors include his life companion, Karen Witham of Mill Creek, WA; son, John Wentz (Debi) of Olympia, WA; stepsons, Ted Welsh (Dee) of New Braunfels, TX; Tim Welsh (Kathy) of Wenatchee, WA; Terry Welsh of Wenatchee, WA; Tom Welsh (Ann) of Shoreline, WA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Birchem (Robert) of Mesa, AZ; Catherine Mooney (Keith) of Emmett, ID. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Litha; his sister, Mary Teresa; his wife, Carol (Welsh) Wentz; and his daughter, Teresa Wentz. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Everett, WA on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to start him on his final cruise. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, ID on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. John's section of Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, ID. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Providence Snohomish County Hospice through their website.



6300 N Meridian Rd

Meridian, ID 83646

