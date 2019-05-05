Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Hagan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Lynn Hagan Frank L. Hagan, 55 years, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 18, 2019 at his home in Everett, WA. Frank was born October 11, 1963 in Fayette, MO, the youngest child of William D. and Betty Ellis Hagan. Frank graduated in 1981 from Bryant High School, Mabelvale, AR, and in 1985 from Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, OR, with an AS degree. He received a BS degree in Manufacturing Engineering in 1996 from the Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT), Klamath Falls, OR, with a 3.94 GPA. At OIT, he was active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineering and Alpha Chi Honor Society. It was his student experiences at OIT that led him to Boeing, where he dedicated his life's work and purpose. As a student, Frank completed an engineer internship with the Boeing "777" division. Frank worked with his Boeing family from 1996 until he died. During his tenure he was extremely proud of everything about Boeing, especially working with his colleagues on the 747, 767, and 777. Frank was also proud of his Boeing work that resulted in savings and improvements in airplane production. From a student engineer, to process engineer, to his last position as lead for 777X Wing Manuf., Frank loved it all. When it came to wings, he was a true subject matter expert. Frank served as a volunteer at the Boeing Classic Golf tournaments in the Seattle area, in addition to playing golf himself. He traveled with family to places like Jordan, Egypt, Syria, New Zealand, Florida, Alaska and Hawaii, and trips home to Missouri and Arkansas. He loved hiking, completing 100 miles in New Zealand, and sharing his trips through photos and stories. Frank was a joy for his family, especially through fun emails on any topic,and birthday cards, all peppered with one-liner humor and attachments. Frank was a true friend to all, humble to a fault, an avid learner on any topic, and a man of few words. Frank is survived by his six older siblings: David (Donna) Hagan in Yellville, AR; Ross (Amy) Hagan in Glendora, CA; Jacky (Rick) Sohn in Roseburg, OR; Dan Hagan in Columbia, MO; Stan (Patti) Hagan in Roseburg, OR, and Steve Hagan in Medford, OR. Frank is also survived by two nieces, Nancy Hagan and Mindy Hagan. Frank was preceded in death by his father (William D. Hagan), who died in an accident when Frank was 6 years old, and his mother (Betty Ellis Hagan). Frank's family will gather later, with graveside burial in a family cemetery near Mercer, Missouri. The kindness of your thoughts- stories would be appreciated by family, they are a comfort due to his unexpected death.



Frank Lynn Hagan Frank L. Hagan, 55 years, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 18, 2019 at his home in Everett, WA. Frank was born October 11, 1963 in Fayette, MO, the youngest child of William D. and Betty Ellis Hagan. Frank graduated in 1981 from Bryant High School, Mabelvale, AR, and in 1985 from Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, OR, with an AS degree. He received a BS degree in Manufacturing Engineering in 1996 from the Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT), Klamath Falls, OR, with a 3.94 GPA. At OIT, he was active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineering and Alpha Chi Honor Society. It was his student experiences at OIT that led him to Boeing, where he dedicated his life's work and purpose. As a student, Frank completed an engineer internship with the Boeing "777" division. Frank worked with his Boeing family from 1996 until he died. During his tenure he was extremely proud of everything about Boeing, especially working with his colleagues on the 747, 767, and 777. Frank was also proud of his Boeing work that resulted in savings and improvements in airplane production. From a student engineer, to process engineer, to his last position as lead for 777X Wing Manuf., Frank loved it all. When it came to wings, he was a true subject matter expert. Frank served as a volunteer at the Boeing Classic Golf tournaments in the Seattle area, in addition to playing golf himself. He traveled with family to places like Jordan, Egypt, Syria, New Zealand, Florida, Alaska and Hawaii, and trips home to Missouri and Arkansas. He loved hiking, completing 100 miles in New Zealand, and sharing his trips through photos and stories. Frank was a joy for his family, especially through fun emails on any topic,and birthday cards, all peppered with one-liner humor and attachments. Frank was a true friend to all, humble to a fault, an avid learner on any topic, and a man of few words. Frank is survived by his six older siblings: David (Donna) Hagan in Yellville, AR; Ross (Amy) Hagan in Glendora, CA; Jacky (Rick) Sohn in Roseburg, OR; Dan Hagan in Columbia, MO; Stan (Patti) Hagan in Roseburg, OR, and Steve Hagan in Medford, OR. Frank is also survived by two nieces, Nancy Hagan and Mindy Hagan. Frank was preceded in death by his father (William D. Hagan), who died in an accident when Frank was 6 years old, and his mother (Betty Ellis Hagan). Frank's family will gather later, with graveside burial in a family cemetery near Mercer, Missouri. The kindness of your thoughts- stories would be appreciated by family, they are a comfort due to his unexpected death. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close