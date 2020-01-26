Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank L. Waples. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Lawton Waples Frank Lawton Waples, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by loving family and his wife of 70 years. A long time Pacific Northwest resident, Frank worked in Portland, Oregon, until he moved to Woodinville, Washington, in 1976 to work for PACCAR International until retiring in 1991 to Prescott. He was an avid tennis and pickleball player, skillful at chess, enthusiastic about bridge, and a travel guide extraordinaire. He will be remembered for his quiet ways, his business acumen, and his wit and wisdom which will be deeply missed. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Steven (Kimberly) Waples, Debra (Paul) Behnke, Linda (Craig) Goodbrake, Sandra (Rick) Wallace, and twelve grandchildren. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 - 6 pm at the Waples home in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Frank's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).



Frank Lawton Waples Frank Lawton Waples, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by loving family and his wife of 70 years. A long time Pacific Northwest resident, Frank worked in Portland, Oregon, until he moved to Woodinville, Washington, in 1976 to work for PACCAR International until retiring in 1991 to Prescott. He was an avid tennis and pickleball player, skillful at chess, enthusiastic about bridge, and a travel guide extraordinaire. He will be remembered for his quiet ways, his business acumen, and his wit and wisdom which will be deeply missed. Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Steven (Kimberly) Waples, Debra (Paul) Behnke, Linda (Craig) Goodbrake, Sandra (Rick) Wallace, and twelve grandchildren. A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 - 6 pm at the Waples home in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Frank's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close