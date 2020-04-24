Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Schlaefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 11, 1926 - April 12, 2020 Frank (Francis) W. Schlaefer passed away peacefully at his home in Mukilteo, WA on April 12, 2020 at 93 years old. Frank was born on August 11, 1926 in Leavenworth, WA. At the age of 3, his parents, Boyd B. Schlaefer and Frances J. Schlaefer, moved to Forks, WA where Frank lived until he went to college. Frank served as a SeaBee in the Navy during WWII, and after, attended Washington State College. He graduated in 1950 with his Civil Engineering degree. He met his wife of 68 years, Lilma, on a blind date while attending WSU. Together they settled in Marysville, WA and later Mukilteo where they raised their four children. Frank worked his entire professional career at what started as the West Coast Telephone company in Everett, WA which became the General Telephone Company and is now Verizon. He is survived by his wife, Lilma; three remaining children, Boyd, Fran, and Carol; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.



August 11, 1926 - April 12, 2020 Frank (Francis) W. Schlaefer passed away peacefully at his home in Mukilteo, WA on April 12, 2020 at 93 years old. Frank was born on August 11, 1926 in Leavenworth, WA. At the age of 3, his parents, Boyd B. Schlaefer and Frances J. Schlaefer, moved to Forks, WA where Frank lived until he went to college. Frank served as a SeaBee in the Navy during WWII, and after, attended Washington State College. He graduated in 1950 with his Civil Engineering degree. He met his wife of 68 years, Lilma, on a blind date while attending WSU. Together they settled in Marysville, WA and later Mukilteo where they raised their four children. Frank worked his entire professional career at what started as the West Coast Telephone company in Everett, WA which became the General Telephone Company and is now Verizon. He is survived by his wife, Lilma; three remaining children, Boyd, Fran, and Carol; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close