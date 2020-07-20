1/1
Frank (Wally) Stine
1946 - 2020
FRANK WALLACE STINE

Leavenworth, WA

Frank and his twin Cliff were born on August 7, 1946 in Edmonds, to of Eugene G. and Mildred (Wallace) Stine. Frank went by Wally from 14 years of age.

Wally passed away at home July 9, 2020 with his loving wife of 26 years Jamie as well as his daughter Jennifer and sisters Sally and Bonnie by his side.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two younger brothers Gerald D. Stine and James L. Stine. He was survived by his loving wife Jamie, his daughter Jennifer Dobesh and husband Deric, son Jacob Stine and his wife Emily; five grandchildren Blythe Stine, Michael Dobesh, Samuel Dobesh, Erin Dobesh, and John Stine; his twin brother Clifton E. Stine and wife Patricia, sisters Sally Sebring and husband Dave, Bonnie Drollinger and husband Dave; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wally graduated from Lake Stevens High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he married Claudia Wold and they had 2 beautiful children. They were divorced in 1993.



He was drafted to serve in the Army and served in the Vietnam War in 1967. Wally went on to continue his education receiving two associate and one bachelor degree. He took one year of premed and was accepted to chiropractic college in California with life circumstances not allowing him to continue those education focuses. He worked at Boeing for 14 years where he met the love of his life Jamie. They married on April 30, 1994 creating a lifetime of adventures and traveled extensively all over the world.

He was a man of many talents. Not only could he build houses but he loved entertaining family and friends hosting many gatherings. Many fond memories were created while gathered around the table.

Those who wish to remember Wally in a special way may make gifts in his memory to https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or if you do not have access to a computer you can contact them

Phone within the US: 1-(800)-637-0839

Outside the US only: 1-609-298-1035

Fax: 1-609-298-0590

or write:

The MDS Foundation

4573 South Broad St., Suite 150

Yardville, NJ 08620

August 7, 1946 - July 9, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
