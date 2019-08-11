Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Vandermeer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 9, 1938 - July 20, 2019 Frank Vandermeer, 80, of Everett, WA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded in love by his family. Frank was born on December 9, 1938 in Everett, WA. the child of Walter and Etta Vandermeer, immigrants from The Netherlands. He was very proud of his heritage and one of his most cherished memories was a trip to his parents' birthplace in the mid 70's to meet aunts, uncles and cousins for the first time. Frank attended Everett High School and served in the Air Force Reserves as a fireman, stationed at Paine Air Force Base during the early 60's. Frank's first job was a paperboy for the Everett Herald, delivering in the Riverside Neighborhood, it was a position that he talked about often. After high school, Frank pursued a career in building material wholesale distribution starting Vandermeer Forest Products in 1972, with offices in Lynnwood, Kent, Spokane, WA and Vancouver B.C. Frank was proud of the growth of his business and the employees that helped him, however the most important decision of each workday and every day after he retired was what he was going to have for lunch! He is loved for his kindness, courage, grace and generosity as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and a mentor. One of Frank's favorite activities was a vacation on his boat with his family, crabbing, visiting cities and villages on the Puget Sound and playing "Frank's Licorice Store" with his grandchildren. Frank loved travel and he was able to visit nearly every state, with Hawaii being a special place where he had several vacations with his family, celebrating birthdays, the 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. A part of Frank's spirit is still walking on Napili's copper colored horseshoe bay. Saturdays in the fall were purple and gold set aside for Husky Football, he was a season ticket holder since 1965. Frank leaves behind the love of his life, Betty Vandermeer, wife of 59 years; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Dan Foster; grandson, David; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lois Vandermeer; granddaughters, Jacquelin and Kathleen; sister-in-law, Shirly Vandermeer; brother-in-law, Harold Jensen; sister-in-law, Helen Ingalls; and numerus nieces and nephews. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Etta Vandermeer; Thelma (Leo) Belles, Grace (Stewart) Howes, Ray Vandermeer, and sister-in-law, Elsie (Jack) Pasley. Our family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ajay Gopal and his team at the University of Washington , Cancer Care Alliance. They gave us the gift of 16 extra years. Frank made his goal of reaching his 80th birthday. The Celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday August 24, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St., Everett, WA 98201 The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of Dr. Ajay Gopal's lymphoma research at UW Medicine. Checks should be made payable to "UW Foundation" and mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Frank Vandermeer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

