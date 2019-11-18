Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank William Barson April 14, 1948 - October 17, 2019 In Loving Memory of Frank William Barson, 71, of Snohomish, WA. Frank passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Frank was born April 14, 1948 in Pennsylvania. He was born to father, Walter and mother, Elizabeth. Frank will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, smile, and positive attitude. Loved by many, he lived a fulfilling life and will be missed dearly. Frank is survived by his lifelong partner, Lucy Harrison; his son, Sean Barson; and daughter, Kimberly Cox; grandchildren, Alex, Jaida and Jayson; brother Lawrence Barson; neice Deanna; nephews, Brian, John and Larry; Lucy's son Justin and his family; and so many friends and family. Frank was retired from his company, FWB Enterprises and enjoyed his retirement in Arizona with Lucy. He enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley, taking his Cadillac to car shows, and spending lots of time with his family and friends. We will be planning a "Celebration of Life". Please email us your info and kind words to FrankBarsonMemorial @gmail.com.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 18, 2019

