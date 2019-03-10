Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank W. Royal. View Sign

Frank William Royal Dec. 14, 1938 - Oct. 30, 2018 Frank passed away at home with family by his side on October 30, 2018 from Acute Leukemia. Frank was born December 14, 1938 in Virginia, MN, to Al and Doris Royal. He graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1956. He joined the military prior to graduation in 1955. He retired after 20 plus years of honorable service. Frank worked for Boeing from 1968-1971. In 1971, he went to work for Snohomish County Road District where he retired in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 54 years, their children, Vikki, Robbin (Flay) Putman, Mike, William (Belinda), along with eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Doris Royal and grandson, Michael Putman. A celebration of life with be held on April 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stanwood Fairgrounds (6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood, WA). There will be a light meal and pinochle for those interested.





804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

