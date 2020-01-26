Franklin Alexander Cladoosby Jr. Franklin A. Cladoosby Jr., 64 of Lummi passed away on January 19, 2020. Frank was born on the Tulalip Indian Reservation and moved with his mother, where he grew up and lived for many years on the Lummi Indian Reservation, to be close to his children and family. He loved his three kids tremendously with his entire being. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren to no end. While enrolled up until his mid 40's Frank loved to Commercial Fish, seasonally Sockeye Salmon, King Salmon, Chum Salmon, and Halibut. He loved to work on cars and help out others with their car troubles when he could. Frank is survived by his children, Joleine, Monica, Jasper (Denae') Cladoosby; 15 grandchildren; 12 Great grandchildren; sisters, Tina Cladoosby-Solomon, Patricia Solomon, Tracy Olsen, April Olsen-James, and Lola Lee Lawton; brother, Troy Herman Olsen; and his Uncle Mike Cladoosby. A visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an evening service at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020