Franklin M. Jones, long-time resident of Edmonds, WA, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Frank was born in 1932 in San Angelo, Texas. He met his wife, Peggy, in 1949 while her father was stationed with the US Air Force in San Angelo. They were married in 1953. After majoring in physics at the University of Texas, El Paso, Frank joined the Army and worked at the White Sands Missile Range. Frank's career moved his family to Albuquerque, NM and then onto Scottsdale AZ, where he worked for Motorola in the space program. While there, Frank received a US Patent for one of the first dot-matrix printheads. In 1968 the family moved to Edmonds, WA where Frank became an innovator in the bar code industry. As a result of his efforts to assist the US Post office in adopting and deploying bar code technology, he received a letter of commendation. Frank had many hobbies. He was an active car racer and was member of the Sports Car Club of America. After the birth of his children he became an amateur photographer, with his own darkroom. He then began racing sailboats, both in Arizona and later in Puget Sound. He and Peggy became members of the Edmonds Yacht Club and participated in many yacht club events. Frank was also an amateur vintner, making wine with a group of friends. He had an extensive work shop in his home where he created many projects for the wine group or his boat. After many years of sailing, Frank and Peggy moved into power boating, acquiring a beloved elderly Grand Banks, the Peggy J, and enjoyed cruising the San Juan and Gulf Islands. Frank is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Michael and his wife, Lorie and Tracy and her husband, Jefferson, and grand children, Katherine, Eric, Clayton, and Cheyenne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.bartonfuneral.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

