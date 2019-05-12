Franklyn L. Blish

Franklyn Loyd Blish October 1, 1957-April 28, 2019 Frank passed away peacefully at the age of 61, from COPD. Born on October 1, 1957 in Everett, WA, to John and Carol Blish, the second oldest of three children. Frank was a Painter, Cabinet Refinsher, Mechanic, Outdoorsman and a dedicated family man all of his life. He is survived by his ex-wife, Janice; daughter, Mika, son, Jason; sisters, Christy, Derice and one grandson, Kyler and many cousins. A Celebration of Franks life will be held at a later date. Family and Friends are welcome.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019
