Franklyn Preston Roff June 20, 1931-November 23, 2019 Franklyn Preston Roff was born June 20, 1931 to Louis F. and Alice C. Preston. Roff and passed peacefully at home with family by his side on November 23, 2019. His younger years were somewhat nomadic living in Seattle, Port Angeles, Stanwood, Warm Beach, Eastern Washington and Monroe, WA. He joined the Washington National Guard for about 1 and 1/2 years then joined the Army in January 1949. After basic training he was assigned to duty in Japan. When the Korean War broke out, he went to Korea where he was seriously wounded earning a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in October 1952 He attended Edison Technical School, apprenticed as a gunsmith with Bill English at Frederick & Nelson's gun shop and found his way to the Postal Service where he spent over 35 years, retiring in 1988. He loved the outdoors spending as much time there as he could... hunting, fishing boating hiking and shooting. He built a modified stock race car with his stepdad and raced dirt-track at Sky Valley in Monroe, at Skagit near Alger, WA and at Elma, WA. Franklyn gave that up to spend more time with family. He leaves his wife, Karen, of 52+ years; his sons: Acy (Andie) Roff and Frank Roff; his daughter, Karlyn Roff; grandchildren: Kelton, Kailea, and Hannah; extended family: Scott Hamm, Margaret (Ron) Jacobsen, Troy (Sharynne) Cease, Violet VanAkken and Rosie (Dan) Tipton; special people, Ceesay, Cynthia, Brenda, Nicole, Janeen, and Stacy; and his ex-wife, Mishal Seligman. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020