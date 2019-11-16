Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frauna K. (Barcott) Hoglund. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Frauna, a beautiful name for a beautiful person. Frauna was born on November 24, 1938, to Frank Jr. and Marie Barcott. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1953, and from Everett High School in 1956. She attended Seattle University. In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Erv Hoglund. They enjoyed over sixty-one years of marriage. She leaves her husband, Erv; son, Scott (Nikki); sister, Kathie Richer (Mark); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Eric, sisters, Beverly Rochon and Teresa Barcott, and great-grandson, Elias Reese. Frauna loved her faith and her parish family. Over the years, she was active in many parish commissions including St. Vincent DePaul and Altar Society. She was one of the five original founders of the Everett Sausage Fest and volunteered countless hours for forty years in support of its success. Frauna was also active in the Republican Party, serving as Snohomish County Chair for four years, attending the 2004 National Convention in New York as a delegate alternate. She also held various positions within the Snohomish County Republican Women's Club. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., preceded by a Rosary at 10:30. Reception will follow in Hensen Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frauna's name may be made to St. Vincent dePaul OLPH, 2619 Cedar, Everett, WA 98201.





